'Chasing His Father's Dreams' book review by Shri. Suaprno Satpathy
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Bhubaneswar: The 23 chapters  were like a revision of all the things I have been fighting for and have failed to explain to the masses. This is the first thing which came to my mind after reading my friend Biswajit Mohanty’s book ‘Chasing His Father’s Dreams’. 

Many may find the book critiquing Naveen Patnaik, the longest ever serving CM of Odisha but what I found in it is the truth about how The Divine gave several opportunities to Naveen and how he let Odisha down. This book covers matters which were in the knowledge of a very few. It also covers those matters which for the vested interest of a handful were deliberately kept away from public domain by Naveen and his cronies.  Biswajit has been fearlessly fierce while penning this book. It is evident that he has well researched each and every matter in his book.  Should one wish to learn the ‘Truth’ about the under belly of Naveen Govt. this book is a fantastic source.

I have always been aware that Biju & Naveen are majorly responsible for the miseries of Odisha. Should you read this book the same consciousness till some extent will be with you. I am aware that People hate the truth but luckily the truth doesn’t care. There is one thing which legendary Smt. Nandini Satpathy strongly believed in and so do I.

“ Take Truth for your Force.  Take Truth for your refuge”  The Mother
 
