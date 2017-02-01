Paika Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu in Khurda in Odisha to be commemorated: FM Arun Jaitely

Bhubaneswar: Paika Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu in Khurda in Odisha to be commemorated: This was informed by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely during presentation of Union Budget.





The Paik Rebellion also called the Paika Rebellion was an armed rebellion against the British East India Company's rule in Odisha in 1817. The Paiks rose in rebellion under their leader Bakshi Jagabandhu and, projecting Lord Jagannath as the symbol of Odia unity, the rebellion quickly spread across most of Odisha before being ruthlessly put down by the company's forces.





The outstanding Paika revolution better known as the Paika Bidroha in Odisha under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu has a special place in the National history for being one of the earliest known rebellion’s against the British rule in India. It is dated back to 1817, much before than the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857.