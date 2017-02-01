Multiculturalism in Indian Writing with Special Reference to Odia Literature

Culture is not what we discuss in drawing rooms, but the way we live in. It is not a static condition, it responds dynamically to new factors. Co-existence of cultures is multiculturalism. It is like a compound mixture. The separation of its ingredients seems impossible. When two or more than two cultures come together and interact, the conflicts, if any, are resolved by a give and take process and then there evolves a multicultural way of life which finds its reflection in the literature of that particular human group. Multiculturalism and cultural studies are almost synonymous now- a -days. The ‘text’ in multicultural study may be a novel, a film, a writer or any piece of work of art or the rituals of certain culture. To study multiculturalism there are different theoretical perspectives since it is a multidisciplinary genre. Our concern here is only to see it from the literary perspective.





India is a unique country of diversities. It has many castes, sub-castes, languages, dialects, cultures, customs, festivals and deities; yet, the unity it displays has a strong multicultural fervour. Here the idiosyncratic identity of the human groups gets lost in the process of cultural fusion in observing the common festivals like Holi and Diwali. EM Forster’s A Passage to India is a good case study of multiculturalism in India for that matter, since three religious communities: the Hindu, the Muslim and the Christian seem to have lost their racial identity as under the Holi colours they look alike. Chetan Bhagat’s “Two States: The Story of my Marriage” that presents multicultural ground realities affect young generation to a great extent.





When we come to Odisha we are reminded of her past history that had its origin in the pre-Palaeolithic period which hitherto has been shaped as much by the forces of time as by the forces of power politics and the intense socio-religious and artistic activities. Not only was it a battle ground of the invaders beginning from the Afghans to Moguls but the ‘melting pot’ of a number of immigrant religious preachers beginning from Adi Shankaracharya to Sri Chaitanya Dev.





Before it became a confluence of diverse faiths like the Vedic Sanatana, Jainism, Buddhism, Brahmanism, Shaivaism, Vaishnavaism, Islam, Christianity and Natha cult, Odisha had already evolved from animism, nature and ancestor worship to a high form of faith reposed in the Jagannath cult where the synthesis and harmony of all the above isms are to be found. In Lord Jagannath, people of all religions including all denominations of Hinduism saw their own god. The famous holy shrines in places like Kadam Rasool in Cuttack and Balasore and;,Bhujakhia Pir in Bhadrak are important for people of Islam and Hindu alike. Similarly, Datan Sahib at Kaliaboda is important for Sikhs. It is not difficult to imagine what sort of ‘mosaic’ cultural congregation must be there in this state.





A bird’s eye view on the socio-religious political history of Odisha would reveal how different rulers at different periods contributed to the cultural growth of Odisha. To begin with,the Kalinga War transformed Chandashok in c. 261BC.He was instrumental in spreading the Budhism. Then came Mahameghabahana Kharavel in the first century BCE and brought Jainism back setting it as the state religion. Jainism played an important role in religious and cultural life of Odisha when there were aberrations in Vedic Sanatan Dharma that had grown ritualistic to its core.

After the fall of Ganga King Bhanudev IV, Kapilendra Deva established the Gajapati dynasty. It is during his reign, art, literature and sculpture flourished to a great extent. Sarala Das, the Adikavi of Odia literature wrote the Odia Mahabharat during his rule. Kapilendra Dev was succeeded by Purusottama Deva who, it is said, was assisted by Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra in the war against Kanchi. Purusottam Dev married Padmavati, the princess of Kanchi. This paved the path of inter cultural relationship with other countries. “ Kanchikaveri” and “Abhiyan, two plays by the eminent Odia playwrights Ramashankar Ray and Kalicharan Patnaik respectively besides dramatizing this love story have shown how the two cultures got fused together preaching equality before the Lord. During his son Prataparudra Dev’s rule Chaitanya Dev and Guru Nanak visited Puri. The king was initiated by Sri Chaitanya Dev. Vaishnavism found an overwhelming expression in the chanting of the name of the Lord by countless people of Odisha who leaving the ploughs and fields, casting away the swords and shields became mad after Chaitanya Dev and the new bhakti cult..Thus Vaishnav culture crept in and merged with Jagannath cult. Literature of this time being Vaishnavite in the core was immensely influenced by this cultural fusion. “Geetagovinda” by Jayadev is an important work of this culture.





Mughals reigned for about 200 years and then the British came to Odisha in 1803 after a brief spell of Maratha rule. Thus Odisha witnessed the rule of many rulers, who patronized different faiths starting from Jainism, Buddhism, Islam and Christianity. All these have left their marks on the culture and literature of Odisha. Though the dominant one was Vaishnavism with its two sects: the Rama-cult and the Krishna-cult, according to Mayadhar Mansingh the basic faith appears to be mahayana-Vaishnavism. It has been reflected not only in the literature but also in the art and culture and national character of Odias. Odisha displays in and through her natives an interesting synthesis of both the Dravidian and Aryan cultures with delightful assimilations from the life of the tribes.

Dr. Mansingh’s observation relating to the multicultural aspect in Odisha and its literature is of immense importance.





He maintains,

“It may be a unique feature of Oriya literature that it is in this, of all Indian literature, that the picturesque Adivasi not only comes in as a character in poetry and purans from the earliest times, but also has played a glorious role as literary creator. xx Though Odiyas speak Odia- a language of Indo-Germanic group nearly three-fourths of their social life, under the thin veneer of Aryanization, is definitely Dravidian. Many of the common words of daily use in an Oriya household are of Dravidian origin and the general culture and habiliments are more attuned to and have closer affinities with Southern patterns than with the Northern.”





Uniqueness of Odisha in respect of multiculturalism does not stop with its geographical limitations with Andhra, Chhatishgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jhadkhand and West Bengal in its border. Its culture has been shaped by this unique geography, resultant demographic diversity, and different cultural patterns from neighbouring states. The four cultural sub-regions in the state show this multiculturalism, though they nevertheless possess a commonality, induced mainly by the cult of Jagannath. Hence, the presiding deity Jagannath, the age old classical language and literature, its architecture, sculpture, art and culture are also unique. In some of the temples we find a fine fusion of Dravidian and typical Utkalite architecture as in some temples the combination of domes with arches mark the mughal artistry. Odia language, one of the six classical languages of India has been enriched by the sons of the soil as well as by Telugus, Marathas, Bengalees, Rohilakhandis, Muslamans and aborigines directly or indirectly. Odia lexicon is the biggest beneficiary of this multiculturalism. Impact of these cultures are observed in Phakir Mohan Senapati’s novel “Lachhama” and in the short stories of Godabarisha Mahapatra and Gopinath Mohanty. Odia literature has developed an amazingly cosmopolitan character.





Jagannath as a concept is a multicultural phenomenon. Although, originally a God of the tribal ‘savaras’ and adopted later successively by the Aryan faiths of Jainism, Buddhism, Tantrism and Vaishnavism,, Jagannath embraces each of these cults. Jagannath has not only influenced the national culture of Odisha but has been the inspirational head of Odishan art, literature and culture to a large extent.

The legend how Jara Savar killed Lord Krishna by mistake, how he followed the half burnt floating body, how he recovered it in the sea coast and how the Lord was worshipped subsequently by the tribal chief in the tiger cave as Nilamadhab is perhaps known to all.





The Daitapatis who have a fair share of responsibilities to perform rituals in the temple of Sri Jagannath are claimed to have been the descendants of Savara tribe of Odisha. The legend says that Brahma performed both the inaugural and the installation ceremonies of Lord Jagannath and the Brahma asked the king to arrange his services in this manner:-

1. The descendants of the Savara Bishwavasu who had worshiped him in the form of a blue stone should be his real ‘Servants’ in the temple-

2. The descendants of Vidyapati through his Brahmin wife would be the priests.

3. The descendants of Vidyapati through his Savara wife Lalita would be his cooks.





The point here is not to describe the Jagannath theory but to show the fusion of the savar and Brahmin culture and the hybridization occurring between the two. The King Indradyumna received and installed the non-Aryan god Nilamadhab as an Aryan god. By entrusting the responsibility of worship on the off springs of Vidyapati and Lalita(Brahmin father and savar mother) Indradyumna tried to bring the tribal forest-dwellers on to the main stream and make the society a casteless one which marks the process of assimilation.





The first important Odia work, which can be called a piece of literature is SisuVeda. Its time is supposed to be 14th century AD, earlier to Sarala Das. This work gives a good account of Natha cult and its peenda brahmand concept. This sort of metaphysical poetry gained real weight by containing in it the Hindu-Buddhist culture -compromise in its final phases.





Dradhyata Bhakti by Bhakta Ram Das is a very important literary work aimed at moralising and bringing the people to the right religious track through a number of devotional stories narrated in poetry. It is populated by characters of different cultures like Ramdas, a cobbler and dalit, Raghu Arakhita, a helpless pauper, Bandhu Mahanty ,a poor have-not, Bilwamangal the brahmin debauch, Pingala , the prostitute, Dasia, the untouchable and Salbeg the hindu- pathan(mother hindu and father pathan) beloved devotee of Lord Jagannath .The poet besides pointing at the socio-cultural issues has prescribed the remedy also. The Pancha-Sakhas,( five companions) Jagannath Das, Balaram Das, Achyutananda, Yashobanta and Anant also created literature that had a strong hold on the people of Odisha. Jagannath Das’ Odia Bhagavat brought a change in the spiritual outlook of Odia society. Balaram Das’ ‘Laxmipuran’ a booklet of about 48 pages stands apart as a brilliant work which advocates and establishes uniformity and equality among untouchable Dalits and people of higher caste along with celebrating the the importance of women. The story goes like this- Lord Jagannath abjures his wife Laxmi, the divine mother on a complaint of his elder brother Balaram. The charge was that Laxmi violated the sanctity of the temple by visiting the houses of the untouchables. With the departure of Laxmi, the temple becomes bereft of everything. The two frustrated brothers Jagannath and Balabhadra wander here and there for food, shelter and water. They beg food from beggars and untouchables but to no avail as the food vanishes to their utter astonishment. After a long and arduous travel for twelve years the hungry and helpless siblings come across a beautiful palace. Little knowing that, this palace belonged to his divorced wife Laxmi, Jagannath gets into the house with Balaram and asks for food. There, in a dramatic manner, Laxmi appears before them and the two brothers seek her forgiveness. Laxmi returns to the temple after the two Lords promise to change the rule of the temple and allow the people irrespective of caste and creed to have and share the MahaPrasad together. This small poetical work deals with the multicultural social issues and their resolutions influencing the national consciousness of people of Odisha since the sixteenth century. It is the Lord Himself who set and strengthened the egalitarian culture in Odisha.

In the Medieval time which can be termed as Bhaktiyug ,a god-consciousness evolved out of the Hindu-Muslim religious conflict in the worship of SatyaPir ( Satyanarayan of Hindus and Pir of Muslims) which is a hybrid religious culture that is continuing till today. It was introduced by King Hussain Shah of Jaunpur. The sixteen palas usually sung loudly in the satyapir worship are written in an Odia-Bengli-Persian mixed language which speaks of the multicultural religious fervour in Odishan culture. In this context the Moghal Tamsa of Bhadrak, a drama form deserves special mention. In this ‘ tamsa’ we get a glimpse of the co-existence of Hindu-Muslim culture then prevalent in Odisha. The scavenger, the milkmaid, the eunuch attaché of the Zamindar, the notorious manager, the florist maid and the barber come to the court of Mirza and go on singing about their ancestral cultures. They are rewarded by the Mirza in different ways.





There in Moghal Tamsa we come across a multicultural way of life presented dramatically. Despite the attack of Kalapahad the iconoclast, there has been no communal riot and the inter- religious bond has not been shaken. Kala Pahad, a play by Aswini Ghosh portarays this aspect of multiculturalism. The Sahitya Akademi award winning book Nilashaila (The Blue Mountain) by Surendranath Mohanty is an outstanding historical novel that deals with the socio-political issues having a strong multicultural strain. King Ramachandra of the Bhoi dynasty had opted conversion to Islam for saving Lord Jagannath and the temple from the iconoclastic wrath. He married the daughter of Nawab Hafiz Kadar Baig. Consequent upon his nikah with Razia, his entry to the Srimandir was prohibited. As he was a great devotee of Lord Jagannath, on his appeal an idol of the Lord, the Patitapavan (the redeemer of the sinners) was placed at the entrance of the Lion Gate, the Singhdwar. In the novel we come across the religious clash. The cultural compromise is a synthesis of the two cultures –the Hindu and the Muslim.





With the growth of metropolis and wide urbanization, people of different castes, religions and cultures from different parts of the globe have emigrated to Odisha and have settled here. The literature created on this multicultural aspect is considerably large. Since to do justice to such a vast topic within the remit of this small paper is not possible, it is intended to limit it to the co-existence of tribal culture with the mainstream culture of Odisha and its reflection in Odia literature particularly in fictions, plays and poetry.









From some unknown point of time, the tribes lived in the remote forests alienated from the main stream; yet, their life and culture have been reflected in the literature right from the ancient time. The 28th verse of Charyagitika (8th C) gives the evidence:

Dwells the tribal lass on the mountains high

She is in the peacock –feathers

Wearing the necklace of black-tipped red red seeds.





At a later period, in his war epic The Mahabharat Sarala Das has given the tribes and tribal culture a high status. He gives a graphic description of the tribal gait up and their culture in ‘Jara Savar Upakhyana’ the episode of Jara savar, Ekalavya Upakhyan the episode of Ekalavya,and Malati Savari Upakhyana, the episode of Malati Savari. The poet writes while describing the make- up of JaraSavar

Covered with leaves, branches and shrubs

He holds the strong wooden bow with a bamboo string.

His body is dust-smeared and eyes deep red

Peacock feathers on the head and a red-seed –lace around the neck.

(Sarala Mahabharat:Jara Shavara Upakhyan)

In and through the Mahabharat war and preparation for the war, the images and voices of peace and non-violence keep emerging which is the result of the multicultural influence of Jainism and Buddhism imprinted in the national consciousness of the Odias. The poet Sarala Das was well aware of and influenced by Buddhism and Jainism. His depiction of Jagannath as the incarnation Buddha gives further testimony to this.





Balaram Das in his Dandi Ramayan (Ayodhya Part) and Upendra Bhanj in Baidehish Vilas, Koti Brahmand Sundari and Lavanyavati have given picturesque description of the tribal habiliments, culture and tradition. The tribal theme has been dealt with in a greater degree in the modern literature than it was in the literature of the ancient and medieval period. This shows that the tribes in the mean while have come closer to the main stream.





Bhima Bhoi (1847) the adivasi saint poet like Sarala Das was the disciple of Mahima Goswain. He came in contact with him and was initiated by him in Mahima dharma .Bhima was a revolutionary saint-poet. For him writing was a matter of faith. He wrote a large number of Bhajans and Chautisas, apart from other types of writing. His works include Stuti Chintamani, Brahma Nirupana Gita, Adi Anta Gita, Astakbihari Gita, Nirbeda Sadhana etc. Stuti Chintamani is considered his best for its excellence and high ideals. Bhima Bhoi’s bhajans, extremely popular in the country side, irrespective of their moorings in Mahima Dharma or Mahima Sway, are “the best of the poet’s writing and are ranked in the people’s mind along with the best of the Panchasakha savants” writes Prof. J. N. Mohanty. His lines are spiritual in theme and mysterious in form and multicultural in spirit. For example;

There is shade, but no tree

There are fruits, but no flowers and buds

There are leaves, but no stem.

(Rupa Rekha Nahin)

Impact of Mahima Dharma and works of Bhima Bhoi have influenced Odia literature immensely and it is felt in many parts of Odisha even today. The immortal soul stirring couplet which portrays his deep empathy for the suffering and deprived has occupied a place in the parliament hall of India and in the Hyde Park in London. It shows the magnitude of the tribal poet’s humanism:





Who can see and tolerate!

Boundless is the anguish and misery of the living

Let my soul be condemned to hell,

But let the Universe be redeemed.





Three prominent writers figured prominently in Odia literature of the modern period. They are Phakir Mohan Senapati, Radhanath Ray and Madhusudan Rao. Phakir Mohan was exposed to English as well as to Muslim and Maratha culture. He drew his characters for his stories and novels out of the common multitude. Mayadhar Mansingh,calls him the first proletarian writer in modern India. Phakir Mohans’ first story ‘Rebati’ is the first Odia Story (1898) that revolves round the conflict of a pre-dominating social issue; rather a conflict between the English and Odia culture: whether women should get school education or not,. This conflict is more dominant in Senapati’s subsequent stories like ‘Patent Medicine’ and ‘Sabhya Jamidar’. This conflict between two cultures – Indian vs Western is reflected in food, dress and etiquettes. In his novel Lachhama we see words of different languages and life ways of different cultures-Persian,Marathi,Bengali, English, Hindi and Odia. PhakirMohan’s literature presents a Kaleidoscopic multicultural world picture.





Radhanath Ray’s adoption of Western literature into Odia culture is of immense significance and beckon light to the literature of modern times that shifted its attention from the feudalistic pattern to the common one of the mass consisting of different cultures. Madhusudan Rao is revered as Bhaktakabi in Odia literature. His ancestors had come from Maharashtra. It is heartening to note that the first Odia primer " Barnabodha" was written by him, a scholar of Maharastra origin. We find cultural assimilation in him to the fullest degree.





The creative writers of our time have shifted their attention to painting the tribal life and the tribal culture extensively. Gopal Ballav Das’ Bhima Bhuyan written at the tribal backdrop of Keonjhar is the first novel based on the life and culture of the tribes. The love and marriage, song and dance, religions and rituals of the forest dwellers are beautifully drawn but their problems have not been touched. Then Gopinath Mohanty, jnanapith award winner writer in his Dadibudha, Paraja, Amritar Santan, Shibabhai and Apahancha has given the full picture of the tribal life-ways, their joys and sorrows, their beliefs, rituals and more importantly the problems they face in their day to day life.





Dadibudha, the fathers’ father is the hero of the novel Dadibudha. He is the symbol of faith. This symbol of the great grand old man does everything like an all powerful god.. His abode is on a piece of rock buried beside the Muran river and Lulla village. As per the direction of the village chiefs Naika, Dishari and Jaani, the villagers cut a palm tree to its half and tie a turban on its head and call it Dadibudha. He becomes the new presiding deity of the village, the guardian and the protector. Subsequently, misfortunes and calamities overpower the villagers. The villagers lose their faith in Dadibudha and leave the village to settle elsewhere. .In the new settlement the dhangada-dhangdi, Dungdunga culture along with other feasts and festivals revive again.





In Paraja and Amritar Santan we see two different stories that depict the typical life-ways of Kandhas. Paraja, a novel centres round the life and culture of the parja tribe of Koraput. They celebrate pushparav (pausha festival), Diwali and chaiti parav like their counterparts in other areas of Odisha. Shukrujani, the protagonist turns a revolutionary and puts an end to the exploitation by the money-lender, the sahukar who has been killed at last.

Similarly, in Amritar Santan we see the portrayal of five thousand year old tribal life style, their culture and high spirit in the midst of misfortunes and calamities. Eighty year old Sarabu Sawanta is the protagonist of the novel. The novel starts to motion with the description of his death.. While performing the funeral rituals, all the members of the family drink salapa (country wine).They bury the dead body. A pointed stone is set on. This becomes Duma, the like of Dadibudha. Their search for life and their realization that there is joy in life, no sorrow, no death reminds the message of the Upanishads. According to them death is a dream like other dreams. The Kandha is proud of his culture in the midst of difficulties and despondencies. They eat, drink, sing, dance and make merry.





Similarly, Shantanu Kumar Acharya, a great fictionist in many stories beside his Bana Mulakar Katha has presented a minute portrayal of the life and unique culture of the tribes like the Khadias, Mankadias and Bathudis dwelling in the forests of Simili Pahad and its vicinity. Amid their struggle for existence they lead a very happy present oblivious of the unborn tomorrows and dead yesterdays. We get a colourful description of the tribal life-ways, their beliefs and disbeliefs. He shows how their culture lives in them and how they live in their culture. Prativa Ray in her Adibhumi gives an artistic and sympathetic picture of the life and culture of the Bondas of Malkangiri. She has shown here how their age-old belief has collapsed by the touch of modernity and how the decadence in their culture has created social conflict.





One can find the conflict between the traditional and the new English system of education, absence of female education and feminine freedom, the rigidity of class system with conflicting morality and values in innumerable Odia short stories and plays of the twentieth century. In the modern Odia plays along with these themes, the playwrights have tried to present the tribal life-ways and their search for their identity in a process of assimilation with their civilized counter parts.





Odia poets, to name a few, Kunja Bihari Dash , Radha Mohan Gadnayak, Anant Patnaik, Sitakant Mahapatra and Prativa Satpathy have celebrated the forest-dwellers’ life and living in their poems. Kunja Bihari Dash in ‘Duduma’ has given a faithful portrayal of the convictions and cultures of the kandhas, mundas,and parajas living in the forests of Koraput.Sitakant Mohapatra’s ‘sarhular jahna’ deserves mention here as the poet has described how in the midst of joys, sorrows, tears and smiles the munda tribe celebrates ‘sarhul’ which means the Spring festival. Prativa Satpathy’s ‘shavari’,a myth-based poem sings of the redemption of man. The Shavari, the protagonist symbolises the ‘vase of nectar’. The tribes are the immortal children. The following lines suggest the assimilation of tribal culture with the culture of the main stream. The poet writes:

You, only you, the vase of nectar!

holding you in one hand

while touching the lip,

my other hand embraces death.

x x x

I, a cold soothing fragrant fountain

am waiting here to wash your feet.





Conclusion

In fine, culture is a product of the sociological environment. Literature is its reflection. When the society consisted of heterogeneous religious or political groups, its literature has accordingly been multicultural in nature which has been captured in novels, short stories and poems by the creative writers of Odia literature.













