Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister says Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing.

We had high expectations that after demonetization, Union Budget, 2017-18 would contain appropriate policy measures to address its adverse consequences and revive the growth momentum in the economy through increased public spending in the social and infrastructural sector. Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing on both the counts.

2. There is no significant increase in outlay on public expenditure particularly for scheme-based transfers to the States. It has registered a marginal rise of 5.51%, which is not commensurate with the growth of revenue of the Centre.

3. The allocations for core schemes like Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), National Rural Drinking Water Mission (NRDWM), National Education Mission covering all segments of Education sector and Mid-day Meal programme have almost remained stagnant.

4. The allocation for AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission, a major Urban Development Scheme has been reduced from the level of current year’s Revised Estimates. Schemes pertaining to the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have also not been given significant rise in allocation.

5. The Union Budget does not contain any reference to payment of compensation to the States on account of loss suffered by them after reduction of Central Sales Tax rates.