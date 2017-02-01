Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Finance Minister says Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Finance Minister says Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister says Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing.
Response of Odisha Finance Minister Pradip Kumar Amat on Union Budget, 2017-18

We had high expectations that after demonetization, Union Budget, 2017-18 would contain appropriate policy measures to address its adverse consequences and revive the growth momentum in the economy through increased public spending in the social and infrastructural sector. Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing on both the counts. 
2. There is no significant increase in outlay on public expenditure particularly for scheme-based transfers to the States. It has registered a marginal rise of 5.51%, which is not commensurate with the growth of revenue of the Centre.
3. The allocations for core schemes like Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), National Rural Drinking Water Mission (NRDWM), National Education Mission covering all segments of Education sector and Mid-day Meal programme have almost remained stagnant. 
4. The allocation for AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission, a major Urban Development Scheme has been reduced from the level of current year’s Revised Estimates. Schemes pertaining to the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have also not been given significant rise in allocation.
5. The Union Budget does not contain any reference to payment of compensation to the States on account of loss suffered by them after reduction of Central Sales Tax rates.
Top Stories
Odisha: Veteran artist, painter and writer, Asim Basu passed away Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik termed Union budget a mixed bag, falls short of expectations Odisha Finance Minister says Union Budget, 2017-18 is disappointing
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net