Observations of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Union Budget2017

This is the major financial intervention exercise after demonetisation. People at large took the brunt of impact of demonetisation and I was expecting something spectacular for the common man in the Union Budget. However, the Union Budget 2017-18 is a mixed bag and falls short of expectations on many counts. Not much has been done to address the adverse impact of demonetisation. Specific concerns of Odisha specially relating to development of KBK region, opening of Bank branches in un-banked Gram Panchayats and meeting the developmental aspirations of Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe community have not been addressed.

2. The Scheme-related transfers from Centre to the States have been proposed to increase at a meagre rate of 5.5 percent over the previous budget. Considering inflation, in real terms, there is no increase at all. The allocation of funds for schemes relating to rural roads, rural drinking water, education, mid-day-meal programme and urban development is almost stagnant. Special Central Assistance and Article 275 grant for the tribal areas are showing a growth of only 6.3 percent and 2.6 percent respectively. Moreover, there is no growth at all in the allocation for Special Central Assistance to States for the welfare of Scheduled Castes as well as social security pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme.

3. We welcome some of the measures for the farm sector especially in Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund to be set up in NABARD. There is also an increased allocation for rural housing. These measures are in line with our development priorities. However, I would have been personally happy if the interest rate on agricultural credit is reduced to one percent as it has been done by our State Government for the benefit of the farmers.

4. We had urged upon the Government of India to provide

Rs.5870 crore for various Railway infrastructure projects in the State. We understand that funds to the tune of Rs.5102 crore have been provided in the budget, which is a meagre increase of 9 percent over the last year’s allocation. But what is of real concern is that budgetary allocation of the Railways are not being spent fully. In 2016-17 only 39 percent of the allocation has been spent till December 2016. I hope that this trend will change. In fact we provide 50 percent funding and land free of cost in many of our crucial railway projects.

5. Odisha makes a major contribution to Railways earnings. It is, therefore, reasonable to expect a major share in terms of projects, new trains, remodelling of Stations and rail-based industries.

6. On behalf of people of Odisha, I welcome the decision of Government of India to commemorate the bi-centenary of the “Paika Bidroha” led by Baxi Jagabandhu.

7. I would also complement the Union Finance Minister for nation-wide implementation of the maternity benefit scheme, which is a replica of our own “MAMTA” scheme. It is indicative of the success of the State’s model scheme, which has been adopted at the national level.

8. Initiatives relating to job creation for the youth is one area of serious concern where adequate focus is not given.

9. We will be fully supportive of every initiative taken to bring transparency in public life. A small beginning has been indicated in bringing more transparency in political funding which we welcome. I hope this will be taken forward and comprehensive reforms are made in this regard after due deliberations.