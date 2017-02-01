Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Veteran artist, painter and writer, Asim Basu passed away
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Veteran stage artiste, theatre director, artist, painter and writer, Asim Basu, 81, passed away today afternoon at the Capital Hospital.
CM Naveen Patnaik condoles on the death of eminent art director, artist Asim Basu. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent art director, artist Asim Basu. He was a versatile genius who had dedicated his entire life to art and culture. His death has created a huge void in the arena of culture. My heartfelt condolences to the family,”said CM Naveen Patnaik in his condolence message. 
Asim Basu Born in a small village in north Balasore, Basu had left home to learn painting in Kolkata. The recipient of the state Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is survived by his son and daughters Atasi, a painter and Bhaswati, an actress.
