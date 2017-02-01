Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Eight Odisha police personnel dead, 5 injured in Landmine blast in Koraput
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Koraput: At least eight jawans of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) are killed in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists near Mungarbhumi area on Sunki hill in Maoist-infested Koraput district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place near Mungarbhumi area on Sunki hill, when the personnel were travelling in a van to Cuttack for training. At least 13 personnel of the district police were in the van, said a police official. 
CM Naveen Patnaik terms death of 4 OSAP jawans in Sunki Landmine Blast a cowardly act of the Maoists, condoles bereaved families. 

