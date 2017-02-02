Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
109th birth anniversary of Bhagabati Charan Pajigrahi commemorated
Thursday, February 02, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
109th birth anniversary of Bhagabati Charan Pajigrahi commemorated
Report by Odisha Diary bureau,, Bhubaneswar: Today here at the Smt. Nandini Satpathy Memorial Trust  (SNSMT) head quarters the 109th birth anniversary of legendary Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi was commemorated. The august house comprising of SNSMT volunteers and volunteers of few other progressive thinking organizations from with in Odisha, was addressed by SNSMT Chairman Shri. Suparno Satpathy. In his address he spoke about the supreme sacrifice of Bhagabati and of his contemporary, Indian freedom struggle heroes, such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad,  Bhagat Singh among others. 

Shri. Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi was the founder of Communist movement in Odisha. On 23 Oct 1943 Bhagabati was found dead under mysterious circumstances. When he died he was under detention by the British. It is said that he was tortured and murdered but what was put on records to save the gora babus was that he died because of an unknown illness.

In the meeting it was resolved that history needed to be rewritten with true facts from those testing years of the Indian freedom struggle. It was also resolved that a think tank be constituted to drive the research work.

Member of Parliament and Secretary General of CPI (M) Shri. Sitaram Yachuri quote tweeted a tweet of Shri. Suparno Satpathy which he had put out on the occasion,  with a lal salaam for legendary Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi.
Top Stories
109th birth anniversary of Bhagabati Charan Pajigrahi commemorated Eight Odisha police personnel dead, 5 injured in Landmine blast in Koraput Odisha: Veteran artist, painter and writer, Asim Basu passed away
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net