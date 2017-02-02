109th birth anniversary of Bhagabati Charan Pajigrahi commemorated

Report by Odisha Diary bureau,, Bhubaneswar: Today here at the Smt. Nandini Satpathy Memorial Trust (SNSMT) head quarters the 109th birth anniversary of legendary Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi was commemorated. The august house comprising of SNSMT volunteers and volunteers of few other progressive thinking organizations from with in Odisha, was addressed by SNSMT Chairman Shri. Suparno Satpathy. In his address he spoke about the supreme sacrifice of Bhagabati and of his contemporary, Indian freedom struggle heroes, such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh among others.





Shri. Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi was the founder of Communist movement in Odisha. On 23 Oct 1943 Bhagabati was found dead under mysterious circumstances. When he died he was under detention by the British. It is said that he was tortured and murdered but what was put on records to save the gora babus was that he died because of an unknown illness.





In the meeting it was resolved that history needed to be rewritten with true facts from those testing years of the Indian freedom struggle. It was also resolved that a think tank be constituted to drive the research work.





Member of Parliament and Secretary General of CPI (M) Shri. Sitaram Yachuri quote tweeted a tweet of Shri. Suparno Satpathy which he had put out on the occasion, with a lal salaam for legendary Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi.