OPSC declares Odisha Administrative Services prelim exam result; 1740 aspirants clear test
Thursday, February 02, 2017
OPSC declares Odisha Administrative Services prelim exam result; 1740 aspirants clear test
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission declares Odisha Administrative Services -2016 prelim exam result. Out of 23,350 candidates 1740 aspirants of clear the test  .

  As per the results of the preliminary round published today, 1740 candidates have cleared the round of the civil services and are eligible to appear for the Mains for which the date will be announced soon. The exam was held in November.

