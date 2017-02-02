NCC has enormous potential for nation building says Odisha Governor

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: NCC Cadets who returned after attending prestigious Republic Day Parade at New Delhi have brought laurels to the State.108 Cadets who had been selected after rigorous training schedule excelled in various competitions held among cadets of all States.





Their hard work and outstanding talent paid off since Odisha bagged overall 3rd position amongst all the states, which is a remarkable achievement. SUO Rajalaxmi Baral was awarded Raksha Mantri Commendation Card and Capt. Kalpana Das bagged the Defence Secretary’s Commendation Card. While 25 cadets participated in prestigious Raj Path Parade at New Delhi, another Eight were selected for Guard of Honour to host VIPs and visiting dignitaries. These cadets where felicitated by Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir at Raj Bhavan in a special function. Governor congratulated the proud NCC Cadets, NCC Directorate and NSS Volunteers for their achievements in the recent years.





Governor said, NCC has enormous potential for nation building. It provides opportunities to the youth of the country for their alround development with a sense of Duty, Commitment, Dedication, Discipline and Moral Values enabling them to become able leaders and useful citizens. Distinct emphasis on Social Services, Discipline and Adventure Training provides good exposure to the cadets.





Youth are the strength of the country. It is important that they are groomed with character, discipline leadership, secular outlook and the ideals of selfless service. It will help in creating a human resource of organized, trained and motivated youth to provide leadership in all walks of life and always available for the service of the nation. I commend both the NCC and NSS for the excellent work they are doing in grooming the future leaders of our country. With organizations like NCC and NSS at the helm of affairs in grooming the youth, the future of our country is in safe hands, Governor added.





Governor Dr. Jamir urged upon NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers to be examples for friends and motivate them to join NCC or NSS for a rewarding experience in life.





Lady Governor Alemla Jamir, Principal Secretary to Governor C.J. Venugopal, OSD, Higher Education Vinod Kumar, Deputy Director General NCC, L.K. Agrawala were present in the function. The students presented cultural programme on the occasion.