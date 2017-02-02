Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Crime Branch of Odisha Police to probe Sunki Landmine Blast
Thursday, February 02, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch of Odisha Police to probe Sunki Landmine Blast. Four member Left Wing Extremist (LWE) team of Odisha Crime Branch led by a DSP would probe into Sunki Landmine Blast .

The LWE team of Odisha CrimeBranch, would leave for Koraput with a forensic team tomorrow for a thorough probe. The CrimeBranch LWE team will also record the statement of eyewitnesses and those who had escaped the blast . 

Earlier, Home department Special Secretary Lalit Das had said that IG, Operations RP Koche and Intelligence Director Sunil Roy would head investigation into the horrific case that transpired on Wednesday evening.

A crucial assessment meeting was held in the presence of Koche, Roy, Koraput SP, DIG South Western Range DIG S Saini at the district police headquarters.

Till now as many as 8 police personnel have died while five others have been injured during a landmine blast in the ghat on Wednesday evening while 13 assistant drivers and driver havildar were travelling in a police vehicle towards Angul to attend a training programme.
