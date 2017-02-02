Crime Branch of Odisha Police to probe Sunki Landmine Blast

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch of Odisha Police to probe Sunki Landmine Blast. Four member Left Wing Extremist (LWE) team of Odisha Crime Branch led by a DSP would probe into Sunki Landmine Blast .





The LWE team of Odisha CrimeBranch, would leave for Koraput with a forensic team tomorrow for a thorough probe. The CrimeBranch LWE team will also record the statement of eyewitnesses and those who had escaped the blast .





Earlier, Home department Special Secretary Lalit Das had said that IG, Operations RP Koche and Intelligence Director Sunil Roy would head investigation into the horrific case that transpired on Wednesday evening.





A crucial assessment meeting was held in the presence of Koche, Roy, Koraput SP, DIG South Western Range DIG S Saini at the district police headquarters.





Till now as many as 8 police personnel have died while five others have been injured during a landmine blast in the ghat on Wednesday evening while 13 assistant drivers and driver havildar were travelling in a police vehicle towards Angul to attend a training programme.