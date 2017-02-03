Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Friday, February 03, 2017
Bhubneswar:  The Institute of Odia Studies and Research has prepared MBBS entrance examination books in Odia. This was informed by the Institute of Odia Research and Studies, member secretary Dr Subrat Kumar Prusty.

A committee comprising noted educationists, experienced doctors, physics, chemistry and zoology subject experts has completed the work. The three books of 700 pages each, have been written in a very simple and lucid language, which can be easily understood by the students who have passed from Odia Medium schools and reading Plus Two.

To scrutunise the quality of the book and its capacity to fulfil the needs of the general students, a committee consisting linguists, renowned doctors will hold a review meeting on February 8. After the committee’s recommendations and approval, the book would be printed after necessary changes. The Institute of Odia Studies and Research to open 24x7 help desk  to clarify any doubt of the students,.
Odisha BJP unit urges EC to declare Kendrapada MLA's win in 2014 elections as void The Institute of Odia Studies and Research prepared MBBS entrance examination books in Odia Odisha Joint Entrance Examination to be held on May 14
