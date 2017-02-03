Odisha BJP unit urges EC to declare Kendrapada MLA’s win in 2014 elections as void

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare Kendrapada MLA Kishore Chandra Tarai’s win in the 2014 elections as void in view of the allegation that he had mentioned his own name wrongly in the affidavit submitted to the ECI.





A BJP team led by party State vice-president Sameer Mohanty met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) DN Gupta and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard.





“We demanded that the CEO declare the Kendrapada MLA’s election as null and void as he had mentioned his name as Lenin Lenka in the affidavit. This is a gross violation of the Representation of People’s Act, for which we have demanded the commission to cancel his Assembly membership,” said Sameer Mohanty.