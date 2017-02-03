Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha BJP unit urges EC to declare Kendrapada MLA’s win in 2014 elections as void
Friday, February 03, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha BJP unit urges EC to declare Kendrapada MLA’s win in 2014 elections as void
Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare Kendrapada MLA Kishore Chandra Tarai’s win in the 2014 elections as void in view of the allegation that he had mentioned his own name wrongly in the affidavit submitted to the ECI.

A BJP team led by party State vice-president Sameer Mohanty met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) DN Gupta and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard.

“We demanded that the CEO declare the Kendrapada MLA’s election as null and void as he had mentioned his name as Lenin Lenka in the affidavit. This is a gross violation of the Representation of People’s Act, for which we have demanded the commission to cancel his Assembly membership,” said Sameer Mohanty.
Top Stories
Odisha BJP unit urges EC to declare Kendrapada MLA’s win in 2014 elections as void The Institute of Odia Studies and Research prepared MBBS entrance examination books in Odia Odisha Joint Entrance Examination to be held on May 14
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net