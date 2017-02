Centre allocates Rs 700 cr for Khurda-Bolangir rail project in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Centre allocates Rs 700 cr for Khurda-Bolangir rail project in Odisha. Haridaspur-Paradip rail project gets Rs 200 cr .





Rs 275 core budget allocation made for Jeypore-Nabrangpur rail project. Rs 250 cr for Talcher-Bimalagarh rail project in Odisha . Rs 1.5 cr for Daitati-Banspani rail project.





Angul-Sukinda Road rail project gets Rs 200 cr. Rs 79 crore sanctioned for Jeypore-Malkangiri rail project. Rs 5 crore allocated for Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh rail project.