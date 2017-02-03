Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Governor inaugurates 48th Convocation of Utkal University
Friday, February 03, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The world today has moved from an industry-driven society to a knowledge-driven society, the nature of capital, resources, processes, structure, etc all underwent a redefinition. It is the knowledge and the people who are become critical in today’s world. Since knowledge is the principal resource that the university creates and disseminates, its position in this new society becomes all the more important. 

The rise of new age organizations is clearly highlighting the importance of gaining a greater degree of understanding on what ‘knowledge capital’ means. Since people, knowledge, skills and entrepreneurship are going to play a key role in the functioning of the next society, universities need to change, turn entrepreneurial if they are to contribute and stay relevant in today’s society. Universities must analyze the domains of knowledge imparted by them vis-à-vis marketable skills that blend with the corresponding domains. This is a necessary task and I think Utkal University must take this challenge, said Governor and Chancellor Dr. S.C. Jamir.
We need an excellent ecosystem for higher education and research in our universities. Quality faculty, sound infrastructure, strong academia-interactions, appetite for risk-taking research, international collaboration to leverage and strengthen indigenous efforts, best emerging technologies for higher education and world class research facilities remain our topmost priority. Our efforts should be to impart such education that would advance global knowledge and help to create a ‘knowledge economy’. It must also provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills for acquiring jobs in an ambience of rapidly growing global knowledge and continuously emerging new technologies, Governor added. 
Addressing in the 48th Convocation of Utkal University Governor said, excellence is never an accident; it is the result of sincere effort, skilful execution and the vision to see obstacles as opportunities. It is a continuous process by which you can inculcate the habit of putting in best efforts in everything that you do. It might be the smallest things that you do or the most important, you must put on heart and soul into doing your work in the best possible manner. Your commitment should not be towards achieving a certain result, but towards making a habit of excellence with great sincerity and passion. 
Governor called upon both teachers and students to practice positive values in their both behavior and actions. Students on their part must show strong willingness to participate actively in classroom discussions and on the part of teachers; they must encourage free and frank exchange of ideas and views. For students, this would develop a strong moral basis for their action and fulfilling personal and social responsibilities. I particularly expect teachers to be true to the noble profession of teaching and set high standard. They must promote a strongly ethical culture in the classroom and outside it and be a role model of students to emulate. We have to encourage and support research that is driven by curiosity, by the sheer desire to understand- at the same time that we pursue discoveries that have immediate measurable impact.  
Delivering convocation address, Dr. Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority said, violence and corruption drive away good money and good investment. As a result, over time, the quality and quantity of employment of an entire region suffers. He urged upon students to take a deep breath and reflect upon the events around. He asked to denounce acts of violence in every sphere of life and shun violent people. 
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ashok Kumar Das, Director, Higher Education Prof. Nihar Ranjan Patnaik, Registrar M.K. Biswal among others were in the dais. Smt.  Arundhati Debi, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Nayak, Sarat Kumar Acharya, Prof. R. Venkat Rao, Dr. Mukut Mirz and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mohapatra were awarded Degree of Honours Causa. Governor awarded doctoral degrees, gold medals and prizes to successful students. 
