Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The second HR Conference on the theme “Re-thinking People Management”of Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, started its proceedings on 3rd February 2017. This is one of the best annual HR events in the country that works as a bridge between all stakeholders of Human Resource Management and the students.





The conference on 3rd February, 2017 focused on two major themes – ‘Harnessing Human Capabilities for the Modern Workplace’, and ‘Redefining Work: HR in VUCA and SMAC World’. It also had papers presented on a multitude of topics covering many aspects in the world of HR by academicians and research scholars. Prof. Snigdha Pattnaik, Dean of Xavier School of Human Resource Management (XAHR) gave the welcome address.





The HR Conference began with a pre-conference workshop on “Research Methods for Behavioural Research” on 2nd February 2017 by Prof. Satya Bhushan Dash, IIM Lucknow.





Day 1 of the conference witnessed eminent panelists from various domains of HR engaging in discussions related to Talent Management, Organizational Design, Indigenous approaches to HR, Holacracy, Indian HR, HR Analytics and Handling Workplace Diversity.





The inaugural key note address was delivered by Prof. Neharika Vohra, IIM Ahmedabad. She spoke of various ways to improve women participation in the workplace and how the human mind is basically biased and how it is the organization can take steps to change that. Some of the other speakers included - Mr. Richard Lobo, EVP and Head HR, Infosys; Mr. Sunil Jha, President-HR at ACG Worldwide; Mr. Parthasarathi Mishra, CHRM, Tata Steel; Ms. Bobby Pattnaik, Location HR and Senior Unit HR Manager, Infosys; Mr. Bibaswan Dash, HR Manager, Microsoft and Dr. Rajeshwari Narendran, Director, Academy of HRD.





"Democratization of information is the ability to get information and use it to one's advantage. This has changed the dynamics of business today", Mr. Richard Lobo remarked, while delivering his talk. Mr Parthasarathi Mishra, CHRM, Tata Steel also gave insights on various HR related topics. "Your takeaways should be based on your own thought process, as jargons may come and go", he said.





The day concluded with a dance performance by Nrityashala Odissi Dance Institute, Bhubaneswar.