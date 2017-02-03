Centre approved new rail line for Nuapada-Gunupur, Rs 935.72 crore sanctioned for the project

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has cleared State Government’s plea on setting up a new broad gauge railway line for Nuapada-Gunupur section extending up to Thiruvalli this fiscal’s budget.

About Rs 935.72 crore has been approved for this new line. The government has also allocated Rs 700 Crore for the incomplete Khurda-Bolangir railway project.

A freight train maintenance facility at Sambalpur’s Maneswar has also been approved by the government which will be constructed with a budget allocation of Rs 49.16 crore. The Centre has allocated Rs 186.37 crore for Electric loco POH workshop at Kalahandi.

Besides, Rs 200 crore for Angul-Sukinda and another Rs 200 crore for Paradip-Haridaspur railway line have also been approved by the Union Railway Ministry.

Similarly Rs 5 crore has been allocated for Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh railway project and Rs 79 crore for Jeypore-Malkangiri railway project has also been approved.

Talcher-Bimlagarh railway project and Jeypore-Nabarangpur railway line has also been approved with Rs 250 crore budgetary allocation.



