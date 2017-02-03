Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: Raghunathpur bids tearful farewell to Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty
Friday, February 03, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha: Raghunathpur bids tearful farewell to Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty
Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty’s dead body was reached deceased native village Padmapur under Raghunathpur block on Friday, civil administration and police personnel after paying guard of honour and floral tributes by locals the mortal remains consigned to flames at his native Padmapur village. 
 
A palm of gloom was descended soon after the martyr body reached village, a sea of humanity including hundreds of moist eyed women converged at Padmapur for the last glimpse of the brave son, then the body was sent to village crematorium by a huge procession covered entire village and then cremated at village crematorium. 
 
Harekrushna was elder son of Divakar Prusty, studied at village school then completed his professional course software engineering in a private engineering college at Bhubaneswar and joined Odisha police four year ago and last December he was shifted to Koraput but became victim of barbaric killing by Maoist planted landmines near Mubgarbhumi on the Sunki hill along Andhra- Koraput border two days ago. 
Top Stories
Odisha: Raghunathpur bids tearful farewell to Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty Centre approved new rail line for Nuapada-Gunupur, Rs 935.72 crore sanctioned for the project XIM Bhubaneswar organized HR Conference on the theme "Re-thinking People Management"
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net