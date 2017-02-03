Odisha: Raghunathpur bids tearful farewell to Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty’s dead body was reached deceased native village Padmapur under Raghunathpur block on Friday, civil administration and police personnel after paying guard of honour and floral tributes by locals the mortal remains consigned to flames at his native Padmapur village.

A palm of gloom was descended soon after the martyr body reached village, a sea of humanity including hundreds of moist eyed women converged at Padmapur for the last glimpse of the brave son, then the body was sent to village crematorium by a huge procession covered entire village and then cremated at village crematorium.

Harekrushna was elder son of Divakar Prusty, studied at village school then completed his professional course software engineering in a private engineering college at Bhubaneswar and joined Odisha police four year ago and last December he was shifted to Koraput but became victim of barbaric killing by Maoist planted landmines near Mubgarbhumi on the Sunki hill along Andhra- Koraput border two days ago.