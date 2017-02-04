There is alarming rise of Cancer cases among Youngsters in Odisha : Dr. Ranjit Kar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Cancer is not a killer. What kills is carelessness and ignorance, delayed diagnosis and denied or wrong treatment. The only thing that can change the prognosis of a cancer patient is early diagnosis and awareness. Dr. Ranjit Kar, senior oncologist at HCG Panda Cancer Centre said this at a press conference organised here on the eve of World Cancer Day.

Dr. Kar said that “Breast, cervix and oral cancer account for higher load in Odisha. The incidence of oral cancer is the highest due to widespread intake of tobacco products in various forms. The disconcerting fact of the matter is cancer mortality rate in Odisha is on the rise as it breaches the urban-rural divide by affecting rural women in the lower income group significantly. In every 24 hours, the State witnesses around 46 victims succumbing to this malignant disease. Odisha occupies the eleventh slot nationally in absolute numbers, the rate of incidence is more or less at par with top five States.”

Expressing concern over growing number of cancer cases among youngsters Dr Kar said that "Tobacco related cancer among younger population is on the rise in Orissa. We are now getting more and more patients in the age group of 20-30 years. Gutkha addiction is the prime culprit of cancer deaths. We must understand the magnitude of the problem and take necessary preventive and corrective measures.”

Dr Kar said ageing population, unhealthy life styles, unhealthy diet, poor diagnostic facilities are some of the major reasons behind the increase in the growing number of cancer cases and the deaths.

Referring to ICMR figures Dr Kar informed that cervical cancer alone accounts for around 20 per cent and oral cancer cases account for around 50 to 60percent of the total cases in the State. Significantly, profiling of the cervical and oral cancer incidences reveal that worst affected belong to lower income group and mostly inhabit in rural areas. Incidence of cervix and oral cancer is higher in rural than urban areas in Odisha. However, incidence of breast, stomach and liver cancer cases are higher in urban than rural areas. The profiling alludes to an evolving pattern that clearly reveals how the cancer enormity in the State gradually identifying itself with the prevalent lifestyles, which is a cause of concern to the health mandarins here. Kar also told HCG Panda cancer Hospital under one roof or every treatment facility available

Dr. Kar also demystified six myths associated with cancer. These myths are-

1. Cancer means death: One of the most commonly used lines for cancer is that it directly, clearly, strongly refers to death. However, cancer, if detected and diagnosed at an early stage, can be treated. While doctors have not yet found a foolproof cure for all types of cancers, some of the forms of cancer are treatable and can be controlled even at advanced stages.

2. Cancer mutilates the whole body: Organ preservation with functional rehabilitation is possible for cancer. The new modalities and advancement in surgeries have made it possible. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are equally sound measures to add quality years to a patient's life.

3. Cancer is painful from the start: Most cancers are present in the body as painless lumps or in the form of ulcers. Cancer is painful in the advanced stages when it invades the local tissues or nerves. One needs to be careful about any such new formation of lumps in any part of the body, which, when unattended, may result in tumours.

4. Cancer is contagious: Cancer is not an infection; it develops from the cells within our body. It cannot spread from one person to another by touch or contact. Cancer patients should be allowed to live a normal life and isolation is something that needs to be given extra importance because in most cases, living a life in depression may add to the patient's cause of death.

5. Cancer is better treated by alternative medicine: One should aim for an evidence-based treatment. It is often recommended to get proper medical assistance and treatment tests done before reaching any such conclusions. No alternative medicine has been proved effective in treating cancer till date.

6. Tumour biopsy spreads cancer: There are very less chances that a cancer can spread to other body parts from biopsy. Surgeons follow a standard procedure and a multi-pronged approach to avoid the spread of cancer cells during biopsy.