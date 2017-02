OCA sends names of 10 Odisha cricketers to BCCI to include them in the auction of ensuing IPL

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket Association sends names of 10 Odisha cricketers to BCCI to include them in the auction of ensuing IPL. The names of the players are- Biplab Samantarai, Gobind Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Dipak Behera, Basant Mohanty, Sandip Patnaik, Subhranshu Senpati, Ranjit Singh, Sourav Rawat & Abhisek Yadav .