Odisha Police arrested 4 for trading fake currency notes, fake notes of Rs 27.46 lakh seized

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jajpur: Four held for trading fake currency notes; fake notes of Rs 27.46 lakh seized following raids at various places.





Mastermind Rameswar Maharana arrested from Nuagaon in Ganjam dist; 2 from Jajpur dist & 1 from Dhenkanal district.