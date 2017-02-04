Jio is Digital Life partner at IIT-Bhubaneswar's Annual Techno-Management fest

Bhubaneswar: IIT-Wissenaire, the annual techno-management festival of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-Bhubaneswar) is geared up once again to host the 2017 edition at its permanent campus in Argul, Odisha and it has Jio as its Digital Life partner. The event is to be held from February 3 to February 5 this year.





IIT-Wissenaire is one of the most awaited festivals of its kind in India. It attracts the sharpest of brains in the country as well as from abroad, from various sectors such as technology, science and management. Jio, as its Digital Life partner looks forward to interacting with this gifted community, and will also reach out to visitors with its high-speed 4G-LTE network through Jio SIMs, which will be activated on the spot through eKYC (electronic – Know Your Customer) Aadhar card-based process.

Wissenaire, the name is derived from German word ‘Wissen’ meaning knowledge and ‘aire’ meaning free, signifying ‘knowledge runs free’. The festival itself focuses on quizzing, coding, designing, robotics, planning and testing the creativity and innovative spirit of the young technical minds. Jio, which is at the head of the Digital Revolution in India, looks forward to building a close association with the stars of this technologically forward generation.