Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences finds pride of place at UN session

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences(KISS) has been selected to participate in the United Nation’s 55thsession of the Commission for Social Development(CSocD55), being held at the UN Headquaters in New York from February 1 to10.





A delegation from KISS,which is among only 40 NGOs from across the world and the only one from India to participate in the UN session,will present its work on “poverty eradication through education” with special reference to indigenous people’ on 6th February.The theme of the 55thsession of CSocD55 is “Strategies for eradicating poverty to achieve sustainable development for all”.





I am glad that KISS has been selected to participate in the UN’s 55th session of the Commission for Social Development. The institute provides holistic education to deprived children and enable them to become global citizens of tomorrow. KISS has achieved significant success in this noble endeavour and believe that our experiences will be useful at international level, said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KISS and KIIT.



