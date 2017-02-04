Salim-Sulaiman all set to captivate Bhubaneswar at Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Season 3!

Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: As the third season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights continues to spread excitement and thrill across multiple cities in India, Bhubaneswar is all set to witness an electrifying performance tonight. The renowned Indian singer – composer duo, Salim-Sulaiman will set the stage on fire with their award winning tunes and entertain the music lovers in this city. Designed to deliver more entertainment to the audience this year, Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Season 3 is a storehouse for more energy and pulse.





To add to the grandeur of this annual event, the immensely talented and popular musical duoSalim-Sulaiman, along with a group of skilful musicians will bring alive some of their notable and well acclaimed songs on stage including ‘Aye Khuda’, ‘HauleHaule’, ‘Shukran Allah’, ‘AinvayiAinvayi’ and ‘Bang Bang’. Promising to hit all the right chords with their fans, the celebrated artists will ensure that the audience continues to sway to their songs till the end of the show.





Commenting on the third season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights, Jagbir Singh Sidhu, Vice President, Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “After the huge success of the first two seasons we are extremely delighted to see such an enormous response from the audience for Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Season 3. This platform is designed to bring together the best and the brightest talent from the entertainment industry. Continuing the journey of creating unforgettable experiences, Imperial Blue Superhit Nights brings to you Salim-Sulaiman as the chosen artists for Season 3.The multi-city tour provides a massive stage for the artists, who continue to rock the country with their magical performances.”





Expressing his enthusiasm to perform at the event, Salim Merchant, said, “We are extremely excited to be a part of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Season 3in Bhubaneswar. This is an incredible platform for us to engage with our fans across the country. We have received great enthusiasm from every city so far, and now are all set to rock the stage in Bhubaneswar tonight.”