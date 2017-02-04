Odisha: Laurels shower on child-friendly city proposal of Bhubaneswar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Urban Development, Government of India, Rao Inderjit Singh, while speaking as the chief guest at the ``Cities4kids Urban95’’, an international conference on child-friendly city, organised in New Delhi on February 2 and 3, congratulated Bhubaneswar Smart City and especially Dr Krishan Kumar for the exemplary work and the unique Smart City Proposal with a focus on children.

Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Managing Director of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Dr Krishan Kumar also spoke as a panellist on Urban95 where he explained how Bhubaneswar has developed its Smart City Proposal and focussed on developing the city that would cater to the well being of children and their families.

``Cities4kids Urban95’’ was an international conference on child-friendly city, organised by Bernard van Leer Foundation (BVLF) and Confederation of Indian Industry with support from Humara Bachpan Campaign, Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Niti Ayog and National Institute of Urban Affairs. In the conference more than 50 kids from various cities across India and Peru participated and shared their ideas of child-friendly city.

Bankim Kalra, urban planner from IBI and team leader with Bhubneswar Urban Knowledge Centre, spoke on mobility and open space. He also discussed on children’s issues pertaining to mobility in the city, measures and indicators that can enable transport planning and child-friendly designs and challenge of recognising and responding to young people as stakeholders and users of public space and open spaces for play and activities.

Senior country representative of BVLF Dharitri Patnaik gave vote of thanks on the ending session of the conference.

In 2010 the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) reported that more than 827 million people were living in slum-like conditions. India is the home to the largest number of children in the world, about 19 percent of the world’s children live in India.

The report also added that every fifth child in the world lives in India, thereby making it essential to put children at the centre of planning and decision making process. Designing a city from the vantage of a child is the best approach, because if a city is created for its younger citizens and their families, it will cater to all other vulnerable groups as well.

It can be mentioned here that BDA, as first step towards the Smart City programme in the state Capital, opened a child friendly smart city centre on March 4, 2016, in association with National Institute of Urban Affairs and Bernard van Leer Foundation.

On the previous day, BDA signed the MoU with the foundation at the Odisha State Secretariat in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.