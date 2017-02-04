Odisha Government supports 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind

Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: Odisha has assured support for the ongoing 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind that is being held in 10 cities across India between January 28, 2017 and February 12, 2017. Mr. Vishal K Dev, Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, has extended their full-fledged support to the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), which is organizing the World Cup Cricket for the Blind.





In a Press conference organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha the Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sri Dev has requested the public to watch the match in person and encourage the players. India vs New Zealand Qualifier Match will be held at the KIIT University Grounds on 7th February 2017.

Announcing Support towards the World Cup, Vishal K Dev, said, "It is vitally important to develop an ecosystem to foster sports for the differently abled as they evolve into a platform through which the differently abled can contribute equally to the Society and the Nation by and large. It greatly helps to attain financial independence and an inclusive Society. I am extremely happy, to have rendered our responsibility of providing support towards the cause of cricket for the visually impaired in the country, on behalf of the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Govt. of Odisha. I wish Cricket Association for the Blind in India and its affiliates, all the very best. I urge one and all to show support by being present at the venue and cheering the Players".

Expressing his views on the Government supporting the Noble Initiative, Strategist on Board of CABI, M J Srikant said "Developing any initiative of public interest needs a pro-active support from Government Authorities, especially in the context of initiatives directed towards bettering the lives of the Differently Abled. On behalf of CABI I sincerely thank the Govt. of Odisha for their support extended towards the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind. This comes in at the right time when we are garnering as much support as we can and ensure this World Cup will be a game changer for this format of the sport in the country".

"I thank the Sports and Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha tor the support they have provided. It will in all certainty help the Visually Impaired community across the Nation" added Sabyasachi Mishra, the recently chosen Brand Ambassador of Cricket for the Blind in Odisha.

Sri Sanyasi Behera, Secretary, Odisha Blind Association expressed his wonderful experience of Blind Cricket and sought for sincere cooperation and encouragement from the cricket lovers of Odisha.

Rahul Dravid is the official Brand Ambassador for the tournament while Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Anupam Kher have also come forward to support and promote Blind Cricket. Former India Player Dilip Vengsarkar and many other Cricketers have come forward to support this international event.

Sri Ananta Kishore Jena, Director, Sports & Youth Services thanked the media persons and expected that the media will play a key role in highlighting this International event.