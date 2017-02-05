Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Govt allowed SPML to increase its stake up to 60% in Gopalpur Ports Limited
Sunday, February 05, 2017
Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has permitted the SP Port Maintenance Private Limited (SPML) not only to purchase 51 per cent of shares of the Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) but has also allowed it to increase its stake up to 60 per cent.

Accordingly, the Department of Commerce & Transport has informed the GPL Director to enter into a fresh agreement with the State Government in this regard.

Commerce & Transport Principal Secretary Sanjay Rastogi held discussions in this regard with department officials here on Friday. Earlier on February 2, Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group Director of Investments Amit Saboo and other senior officials had called on Rastogi at the State Secretariat. Sources said the SP Group officials promised the State Government to take up the port’s development in a time-bound manner.

With this major acquisition by the SPML, the Orissa Stevedores Limited’s (OSL) stake in the GPL would decline to 49 per cent and later to 40 per cent. 
