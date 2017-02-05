BJP activist shot dead in Odisha, BJP gives Dhenkanal bandh call tomorrow

Dhenkanal: One BJP activist identified as Salman Rout has been shot dead while the other one has been badly injured during a pre-poll violence with the ruling BJD workers.





Body of Salman Rout, who died after shot at in Tarabha village in Dhenkanal district, sent to SCB in Cuttack for post mortem . Prime accused Byomokesh Biswal nabbed, grilling of 2 detainees on, says Dhenkanal SP Basant Panigrahi.





Irate locals thrash women present in house of the accused, torch vehicles.

Irate locals torch house of the accused, tractor and motorcycles .

Bhubaneswar Taxi Drivers Association demonstrates at Ram Mandir Square protesting murder of Salman Rout of Tarabha village in Dhenkanal .





The administration has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 over the area to prevent any untoward incident. A fire brigade team and additional police forces have been deployed to control the violence spiraling in the area.