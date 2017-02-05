Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJP activist shot dead in Odisha, BJP gives Dhenkanal bandh call tomorrow
Sunday, February 05, 2017
Dhenkanal: One BJP activist identified as Salman Rout has been shot dead while the other one has been badly injured during a pre-poll violence with the ruling BJD workers.

Body of Salman Rout, who died after shot at in Tarabha village in Dhenkanal district, sent to SCB in Cuttack for post mortem . Prime accused Byomokesh Biswal nabbed, grilling of 2 detainees on, says Dhenkanal SP Basant Panigrahi.

Irate locals thrash women present in house of the accused, torch vehicles. 
Irate locals torch house of the accused, tractor and motorcycles .
 
 Bhubaneswar Taxi Drivers Association demonstrates at Ram Mandir Square protesting murder of Salman Rout of Tarabha village in Dhenkanal . 

The administration has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 over the area to prevent any untoward incident. A fire brigade team and additional police forces have been deployed to control the violence spiraling in the area.
