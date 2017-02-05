Three days Kalinga Youth Fest kick started at Odisha capital city

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The three days Kalinga Youth Fest has been inaugurated today by Padmashree Aruna Mohanty in Ekamra Hat here. In her inaugural address she emphasized upon the constructive role play by youths for a resurgent and vibrant Odisha.

Remembering the history when the modern Odisha was a powerful kingdom in the name of Kalinga and the famous Kalinga war held where king Ashok had admitted defeat morally by Kalingans, the famous odishi danseuse Mrs Mohanty suggested the same vigour should be showcased by our youths today.

Well-known educationist Dr Achyuta Samanta, the chief guest of the inaugural fest had emphasized on skilling the youths and exposing their hidden talents into different areas and platforms.

The main objective of the fest is to remind the youths about the great cultural traditions of the state and give them a platform to showcase their talent in various fields of art, culture and social issues said the chairman of the fest Mr. Manoj Jena.

The director of culture in govt, of Odisha Mr Amarenda Pattnaik hailed the initiative of the organizer and said that such type of festival will spread and highlights the richness of Odishan art and culture. Shri Pattnaik promised to extend all necessary patronisation from government to promote the youth fest.

The other guests of the evening who addressed were the secretary of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mishra,well known environmentalist Dr. Rina Routay,Social worker and advisor of KYF Rama Sankar Rungta.

The glittering evening was enthralled by the performance of various young talents through devadasi and odishi dance, social drama Ujale ke ore, magic show, classical, folk and patriotic song etc. Prior the meeting a debate competition held on the role of youths for promotion of cultural heritage of Odisha. Few eminent young achievers were awarded through Kalinga Yuva Prativa Samman.

The festival was organized by Vinoba Seva Pratisthan, a leading socio cultural organization of the State with major support from Ministry of culture, Govt. of India . The event was coordinated by secretary of KYF Er. Laxmikant Rath, Dr.Dillip Mohapatra, Manisha Patra, Ajay Behera,Himansu Parida,Amiya Barik.