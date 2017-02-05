Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Three days Kalinga Youth Fest kick started at Odisha capital city
Sunday, February 05, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Three days Kalinga Youth Fest kick started at Odisha capital city
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The three days Kalinga Youth Fest has been inaugurated today by Padmashree Aruna Mohanty in Ekamra Hat here. In her inaugural address she emphasized upon the constructive role play by youths for a resurgent and vibrant Odisha. 
Remembering the history when the modern Odisha was a powerful kingdom in the name of Kalinga and the famous Kalinga war held where king Ashok had admitted defeat morally by Kalingans, the famous odishi danseuse Mrs Mohanty suggested the same vigour should be showcased by our youths today. 
Well-known educationist Dr Achyuta Samanta, the chief guest of the inaugural fest had emphasized on skilling the youths and exposing their hidden talents into different areas and platforms.
The main objective of the fest is to remind the youths about the great cultural traditions of the state and give them a platform to showcase their talent in various fields of  art, culture and social issues said the chairman of the fest Mr. Manoj Jena. 
The director of culture in govt, of Odisha Mr Amarenda Pattnaik hailed the initiative of the organizer and said that such type of festival will spread and highlights the richness of Odishan art and culture. Shri Pattnaik promised to extend all necessary patronisation from government to promote the youth fest.
The other guests of the evening who addressed were the secretary of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mishra,well known environmentalist Dr. Rina Routay,Social worker and advisor of KYF Rama Sankar Rungta.
The glittering evening was enthralled by the performance of various young talents through devadasi and odishi dance, social drama Ujale ke ore, magic show, classical, folk and patriotic song etc. Prior the meeting a debate competition held on the role of youths for promotion of cultural heritage of Odisha. Few eminent young achievers were awarded through Kalinga Yuva Prativa Samman.
The festival was organized by  Vinoba Seva Pratisthan, a leading socio cultural organization of the State with major support from Ministry of culture, Govt. of India . The event was coordinated by secretary of KYF Er. Laxmikant Rath, Dr.Dillip Mohapatra, Manisha Patra, Ajay Behera,Himansu Parida,Amiya Barik.
Top Stories
Three days Kalinga Youth Fest kick started at Odisha capital city BJP activist shot dead in Odisha, BJP gives Dhenkanal bandh call tomorrow Odisha Govt allowed SPML to increase its stake up to 60% in Gopalpur Ports Limited
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net