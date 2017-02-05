Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticises ruling BJD of Odisha for pre-poll violence

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticises ruling BJD of Odisha for pre-poll violence in the state. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets on Tarabha violence Dhenkanal . Pradhan says cases of murder, torching of houses and political violence have become daily affairs in ensuing panchayat.





It should be noted that BJP activist Salman Rout shot dead during a pre -poll group clash late Saturday night at Dhenkanal’s Tarabha GP. The police have arrested the prime accused Byomkesh Biswal an OSAP jawan and sent the body of the victim to SCB Hospital for autopsy.



