Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government announced compensation to victims of Sunki Ghat Blast.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Police (HQ) says Rs 10 lakh financial aid to be given to 5 injured OSAP staff from Odisha Police Welfare Fund. The financial assistance will be given to the police personnel currently under treatment at Vishakhapatnam.





The Odisha Government on Sunday suspended Gopabandhu Tripathy, an assistant commandant in OSAP IV Battalion for dereliction in his duties which led to the horrific Sunki Ghat blast incident on Wednesday.





Informing about the development Special Secretary to Home Department Lalit Das said Tripathy has been suspended from his duties until further notice.





It should be noted that as many as 8 police personnel were killed and five others were injured during a landmine blast near Mungarbhumi on Sunki Ghat in Koraput district. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening as 13 OSAP personnel mostly drivers going for a police official training at Angul in a vehicle fell victim to a landmine blast.