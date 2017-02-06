Odisha: The heritage walk of the city, EKAMRA WALKS today ended its eighth round

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Till date all the eight ones scheduled on Sunday and one special one for an architecture college students of Bengaluru, were free. All these were jointly sponsored by BDA, BMC and Odisha Tourism while De Tour Odisha conducted the events.

In fact, during the last two months time more than 300 took part. Prticipants from US, UK, Europe and metros across India and from almost all other states includng tour operators and tourism and guide students also participated.

Interesting facts on temples, legends associated with Ekamra Kshetra and stories written as poems on beautiful carvings were discussed by guides.

The influence of Buddhism over 10th Century Mukteswar temple, well-known for its unique arch, its ancient sundial, stories on Panchatantra carved on its windows of delicate design, interior designs in its Jagamohana and the beautiful nayika statutes around the temple attracted the gaze of the visitors.

The beautiful Parasuraeswar of 7th Century AD, which for the first time introduced a viitors hall into the main temple also attracted the participants.

The Kotitirtheswar Lane, Bindusagar Parikrama, kitchens of Anantavasudev Temple, the only Vishnu shrine in Bhubaneswar, Lingaraj and Chitrakarini temples were also visited and appreciated.

The excavated portions of Sari Deula, under ASI was an interesting learning experience for the members of Ekamra Walks to know the traditional temple building style and architecture of the Kalingan era.

The beautiful Khakara styled temple of Vaitaal with a distinct Dravidian influence was also a centre of attraction and its twin influnces of Buddhism and Hinduism.

Last but not the least, the uniqueness of Ekamra Van, the medicinal plant garden, also attracted the heritage connoisseurs and history and archaeology lovers.

In days to come, Ekamra Walks with more popularity and spread will help Bhubaneswar to brand itself as a prominent city in the world.

In the future plan audio guide for the heritage walk, QR Codes for all historic monuments and a heritage cycle tour will definitely put the city in a different league of world cities.