Tribal girls allege harassment by warden, leave hostel in Odisha
Tribal girls allege harassment by warden, leave hostel in Odisha
Monday, February 06, 2017
Gajapati:
64 tribal girl students of Mohana govt high school run by ST/SC development department leave hostel alleging harassment by warden . Parents of hostel inmates block Berhampur-Rayagada road demanding action against the warden.
