Dhenkanal: Odisha BJP observes 12-hr Dhenkanal bandh protesting against murder of party supporter Salman Rout.

All private and government schools, business establishments have remained closed in the town. Police detained senior BJP leader Rudra Pani and Krushna Patra.

It should be noted that the police have arrested the prime accused Byomkesh Biswal an OSAP jawan and sent the body of the victim to SCB Hospital for autopsy. The administration has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 over the area to prevent any untoward incident. A fire brigade team and additional police forces have been deployed to control the violence spiraling in the area.



