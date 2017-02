Odisha BJP says Minister Mallick should be arrested for youth's murder, Mallick said allegations baseless

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP says Minister Prafulla Mallick should be arrested for youth’s murder. Party spokes person Sajjan Sharma said that Minister Prafulla Mallick is chief conspirator in Tarabha youth murder case.





Sajjan Sharma demands Mallick's telephone call records must be scrutinised. Minister Prafulla Mallick on BJP's allegations in Tarabha youth murder case said that BJP's allegations are baseless and a political vendetta. Minister Mallick said that I am ready for any sort of investigation.