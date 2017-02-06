58 Odisha Students awarded with O.P. Jindal Scholarship 2016-17

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Angul: “Strong determination and hard work can make impossible things possible. Students should be focused and industrious to achieve their dream,” said Mr. Anil Kumar Samal (IAS), Angul Collector & District Magistrate while presenting the O.P. Jindal Scholarship 2016-17 on February 06, 2017 (today) at Collectorate Conference Hall, Angul. Remembering his own experience as a student he said that he could became topper in IIT, Kharagpur because of his hard work and determination.





Mr. Samal handed over the scholarship to 58 meritorious students of Chhendipada and Banarpal Blocks in Angul District in presence of Mr. Sachidananda behera, DEO-Angul; Mr. Sarat Chandra Sethi, DIPRO-Angul; Mr. Ashish Pandey, GM-TA to Chairman, Mrs. Pushpalata Satapathy, DGM-CSR and other distinguished guests and parents of the meritorious students.





These 58 students include 12 from degree engineering, 39 from Science and 7 from Arts Streams of different engineering institutions and colleges. Mr. Samal appreciated JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power ltd, for instituting the scholarship.





Extending his warm wishes to the meritorious students, Angul Location Head and Executive Director (i/c) Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi said, “I am hopeful that this scholarship will help the meritorious students to achieve their dream”.





The Higher Secondary students honoured with this prestigious Scholarship will get Rs.12,000/- per annum and the Engineering students will get Rs.24,000/- per annum, through online money transfer to their respective accounts.





Addressing at this function Mr. Sachidananda Behera, encouraged the students to do good in their life and asked them to utilize this scholarship amount for their self improvement and academic excellence.





It is noteworthy that JSPL Foundation has extended its helping hands for the meritorious students of those parents, whose annual income is not exceeding Rs. 1,00,000/- and who have secured more than 60% mark in their HSC examination or have ranked within 5000 in the OJE. And, this is a positive approach towards shaping the career of various meritorious students of this vicinity. And, after starting this initiative in the year 2013, JSPL has helped 254 numbers of scholars through this O.P. Jindal Scholarship and helped them to shape-up their career and life respectively.





“Education is the key to achieve inclusive social development. Inspired by our Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, we are reinforcing quality education as building block of India’s tomorrow”, said Mr. Prashant Kumar Hota, Group Head (CSR) of JSPL.