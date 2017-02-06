Odisha: Conscious citizen curbs marriage expenses, donated earning money to Army welfare fund

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Marriages may or may not be made in heaven but on earth, money is the key makers, defying all economic constraints people like to continue marriage effortlessly mixing customs, traditions and elaborate pomp. In a bizarre incident an erudite person preferred to curb wasteful expenditure in Hindu traditional marriage system, performed his professional son’s marriage without dowry, bursting of fire crackers, unhealthy marriage procession accompanying music party, avoided receiving any gifts from kin and relatives, well-wishers besides contributed Rs 48,534 to Army welfare funds for the development of armed force

The person Basudev a lawyer by profession and a social activist hails from Sipi village on the outskirts of Jagatsinghpur solemnized his bio tech Professional son Biplav Lennin with similar profession bride Subhashree Panda a resident of Derabish area under Kendrapada district one week ago.

This marriage was performed which is easy on the pockets of both groom and bride families as consequence both families had saved lavish marriage expenditures. No marriage procession, Barats, music party, fire cracker busted, the groom with handful of his family members and relatives reached at bride’s residence, after blowing of conch the priest performed the marriage with strict Hindu traditions but on exception the groom refused to accept any gift as cash and kind, gold ornaments at marriage Pandal which he treats as dowry, later bride family had offered a simple launch to the groom’s accompanists after the marriage event had ended.

As dowry taking and giving is accorded as an offense but dowry has its own politesse of giving and taking, the deal is transacted much more delicately than earlier years. Usually grooms family do not ask but they take when given, proportions may be cash, ornaments, and in the guise of property, but I fell all these are social ill practice that should be stroke down, as my son’s marriage negotiation held two months back I put pre condition before bride family not to accept dowry and to curtail the marriage’s wasteful expenditure and finally they honored my proposal during marriage, Basudev revealed.

Both bride and groom criticized the present trend as suitable grooms send dowry market booming, usually a boy today is particular that the girl of his dreams is highly educated and able to earn on her own still he won’t admit her in to his life without dowry, we want to stop this unfriendly exercise and to sensitize present youth mass against dowry and wasteful marriage expenditure we performed our marriage in this unique way , informed groom Biplav and bride Subhashree.

Basudev too had performed another exception during his son’s reception feast offered in his residence, a simple dinner had given to the invited more than 10, 000 guests attended the event, the invitees are cautioned not bringing any gifts, cash envelope on the occasion, if some body found defying the restriction the money would be given to the Army welfare funds.

After completion of the marriage feast Basudev discovered an amount Rs 48, 435 has been received from the monetary gifts from attending guests so he deposited the money in the account of Army welfare fund in local Syndicate Bank on 27, January.