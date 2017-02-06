Odisha: Jagatsinghpur gears up for an incident free Panchayat polls

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: An estimated 8.26 Lakh voters will elect nearly 198 Sarapanch’s and an equal number Panchayat Samiti Members, 26 Zilla Parishad members,3364 ward members in Jagatsinghpur district in the five phase general election to the Panchayati Raj Institution’s [PRIs] 2017 starting from February 13.

The district administration called all district officials and senior cops to a meeting here on Monday and discussed various issues for smooth conduct of the PRIs polls.

District collector cum Election officer to PRIs poll Yamini Sarangi said officials, political parties, persons, persons proposing to contest elections and everyone else concerned with the election process had been directed to rigidly follow the Model Code and Conduct [MCC] fixed by the State Election Commission to hold the elections free, fair and transparent manner.

The collector asked officials to maintain a neutral approach, any incident of violation of the MCC should be reported in writing within 24 hours either to the district collector or block development officer in worst case to the state election commission following which action would be taken against the alleged violator under section 188 of IPC.

Moreover no person who is in the service of the state government or of any local authority shall by canvassing on behalf of any candidate or otherwise, interfere or in any way use his influence in an election shall be punishable or shall render the person liable to have his services terminated, collector warns.

Meanwhile the district administration has submitted a detailed master plan and route charts before state election commission about the preparations ranging from security arrangements to selection of polling booths.

As per a preliminary estimation about 3364 polling booths would be set up for the elections and 3364 presiding officers and 6714 polling officers would be deployed. Out of total polling booths from them 487 booths have been identified sensitive so special security measures would be installed to hold the elections in a free and fair manner, collector informed.

Official reports added that about 86 booths have been detected sensitive in Balikuda block followed by Jagatsinghpur 70, Naugaon 38, Raghunathpur 44, Biridi 50, Kujanga 85, Erasama 65 and Tirtol 49.

Training to the poll personnel have been started in different block headquarters and district office from February 4, meanwhile ballot papers dispatch have been started, district Panchayat officer informed.

Meanwhile collector has asked police to furnish names of the people with criminal records and cases pending against them, after the report is received the plan for necessary security arrangements during the polls would be decided, collector added.

Superintendent of police Jaya Narayan Pankaj said that the pending drive against criminals had been accelerated and the persons with criminal records and cases have been warned against committing any violence during the polls, moreover police have been instructed to invoke Sections 107 and 110 crpc against any accused in the event of poll violence, SP Pankaj informed.