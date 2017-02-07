Hyperloop Transportation Technologies to be implemented in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: On this regard Bibop G Gresta is chairman and co-founder of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies met Odisha Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi.





Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will build it in public-private model, or we build it on our own at our cost if we are given the land.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies which is developing new futuristic transport pods that move faster than sound in giant vacuum tubes. The HTS relies completely on renewable energy. Solar panels atop the tube and wind turbines in the pylons generate surplus energy.

This was originally the brainchild of billionaire US entrepreneur Elon Musk. The cost, safety and reliability of Hyperloop can be a model for future, lightning fast transport. High-pressure capsules, travelling in a partially-vacuumed tube at speeds up to 1,216 Km/hour, promise to transport people from one point to another in little over half the time taken by flights, charging less than half the price for the ticket.