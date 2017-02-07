Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha to go to any extent to stop Mahanadi barrage says BJD MP in Parliament
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha to go to any extent to stop Mahanadi barrage says BJD MP in Parliament
Bhubaneswar: Odisha to go to any extent to stop Mahanadi barrage says BJD Parliamentary Party Leader Bhartruhari Mahtab on Monday in Lok Sabha. 

Mahtab on Monday raised the Mahanadi water dispute issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded that the Union Government ask the Chhattisgarh Government to stop construction of projects upstream Mahanadi before any other measure taken to resolve the problem.

Mahtab requested Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to direct the Government in this regard. “Please don’t play politics. We have demanded for constitution of a Tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh Government should stop construction works till the issue has not been resolved,” demanded Mahtab.
Top Stories
Huge reception to minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Bhubaneswar Airport for Centre's announcement to celebrate 200 years of Paika Bidroha Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan starts campaign for Panchayat Polls Odisha to go to any extent to stop Mahanadi barrage says BJD MP in Parliament
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net