Odisha to go to any extent to stop Mahanadi barrage says BJD MP in Parliament

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to go to any extent to stop Mahanadi barrage says BJD Parliamentary Party Leader Bhartruhari Mahtab on Monday in Lok Sabha.





Mahtab on Monday raised the Mahanadi water dispute issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded that the Union Government ask the Chhattisgarh Government to stop construction of projects upstream Mahanadi before any other measure taken to resolve the problem.





Mahtab requested Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to direct the Government in this regard. “Please don’t play politics. We have demanded for constitution of a Tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh Government should stop construction works till the issue has not been resolved,” demanded Mahtab.