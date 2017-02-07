Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Huge reception to minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Bhubaneswar Airport for Centre's announcement to celebrate 200 years of Paika Bidroha
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubanewar: Huge reception to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Bhubaneswar Airport. Several organisations and people in the Airport welcomed minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Government of India's announcement to celebrate 200 years of Paika Bidroha through budgetary allocation in the Union Budget.

“I had taken up the issue with Prime Minister and Finance Minister for celebration of 200 years of Paika Bidroha in a grand way. Government of India will take steps to involve all sections of people to celebrate in nook and corner of Odisha and also other places of the country including New Delhi. This is a great honour to we all Odias,” said Minister Pradhan to media in Bhubaneswar.

It should be noted that 40 years before Sipahi BIdroha a large scale revolt had taken place in Odisha in the leadership of Bakshi Jagabandhu starting from the year 1817. This is claimed to be the 1st organised armed revolt against British in India.
