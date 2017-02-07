Vocalist Omkar Dadarkar will perform in IG Park

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The monthly musical programme by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), at Indira Gandhi Park, one of the most popular music-based events in the city, will be held coming Friday, February, 10, with two artists joining together to entertain the connoisseurs in two different sessions.

While the leading upcoming vocalist Omkar Dadarkar will deal with Hindustani Classical music and perform between 6 and 7.30 pm, a young exponent, Rimpa Siva, popularly known as Princess of Tabla, is going to showcase her genius of between 7.45 and 8.30 pm.

OMKAR DADARKAR

Omkar Dadarkar is an upcoming brilliant young vocalist in the field of Indian Classical Music (Hindustani Style) and is presently attached with the I.T.C. Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata, as a Junior Guru.

Born in a family of musical heritage, his parents being Marathi Natyasangeet performer, he is also nephew of legendary classical vocalist Pandita Manik Vermaji and is blessed with long training from Pandit Yashwantbua Joshi, Vidushi Girijadeviji and Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar.

Omkar received many prestigious awards from reputed music forums like Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Academy, Government of India, Sangeet Shiromani Award, Aaditya Vikram Birla Kala Kiran Award and have performed in all major classical music events in India and abroad.

RIMPA SIVA





Rimpa Siva was born in a musical family and has been taking lessons from her father and guru Pandit Swapan Siva, deciple of the Late Ustad Keramathulla Khan of Farukkabad Gharana fame.





She recieved the President Award from Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in 2007 by Indian Musical Academy. Rimpa is a regular performer at the concerts of Sangeet Research Academy. She has been performing all over the country and abroad like UK, USA, South Africa and Europe.

A documentary was made on her by the Government of France named 'Rimpa Siva, Princess des Tablas' in 1998 as an Indian Child Prodigy.





She accompanied Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Hariprasad Chourasia in USA, Canada and Korea for 20 concerts. She delights in playing taals like ``Kaida’’, ``Peshkar’’, ``Gat’’ etc. and being unique in her creation.