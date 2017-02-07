Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has approved the proposal for hosting the 14th Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 at Bhubaneswar. This was informed by the Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

A discussion on the proposal and the event was held today at the Secretariat here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi. The event is planned to be scheduled from November 28 to December 16, minutes of the meeting noted.

Chief Secretary Padhi said, ‘today’s meeting has in principle decided to organize and host the event. The final and official announcement for the event would be done by Hockey India League. Though the matches would be played for three weeks, the happenings would be on full swing for a period of six weeks. Government will provide all support and assistance for successful organization of this international event.’





Secretary Sports and Youth Affair Dev said , ‘this for the 3rd time that India is going to organize the prestigious World Cup and Odisha is proud of getting the chance to host it at Bhubaneswar. India hosted Hockey World Cup for first time in 1982 at Bomaby and for 2nd time in 2010 at New Delhi. This time it has been proposed to organize it at Kalinga Stadium.





We will soon make the detail programme and work plan for meeting the requirements like transport, hotel accommodation, stadium development, security arrangements and execute them as per the timeline’.





Altogether 1000 players from 16 nations will participate in the World Cup. The winners of five continental championships like Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania along with 10 highest ranked teams of the Semi Finals of Hockey World Legaue-2017 will also join the event.





Around 20 thousand fans, relatives and associates of the players and officials from various countries are expected to reach Bhubaneswar to witness the event.





Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Chief Executive of Hockey India League Elena Norman, Special Secretary General Administration Ashok Kumar Meena , CMD IDCO Sanjaya Singh, Secretary Culture Manoranjan Panigrahi , Director Tourism Nitin Bhanudas Jawale along with other senior officers were present in the meeting.