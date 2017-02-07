Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Consul-General of Japan, Kolkata met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Mr Masayuki Taga Consul-General of Japan, Kolkata met Mr Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Both have expressed their willingness for bilateral growth in trade, industry & commerce. While putting him in tweeter, ' I'm excited quite optimitic with the consensus we arrived to share our abundant resources with the unmatched technology of Japan', said Mr Patnaik. 
International Tourism Ambassador of Kyoto City, Japan, Mr Kunna Dash urged for an early beginning to ensure a steady bilateral growth. He also put emphasis on logistic & easy trade & commerce  for both Odisha & Japan fall at South-East Asiatic Region.

