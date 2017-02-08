Odisha Court turns down bail plea of Mahima Mishra

Cuttack: Odisha Court turns down bail plea of Mahima Mishra in bomb blast case Cuttack . The Cuttack District and Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra in connection with his alleged involvement in a 2013 bomb blast case registered by the Madhupatna police here.





A lower court here also had earlier rejected Mishra’s bail application in this connection and allowed police to take him on a three-day remand for interrogation. At least two persons had been injured in the bomb blast near Press Square here.





Soon after the rejection of Mishra’s bail plea by the district court, his lawyer Gokulananda Mohapatra informed that his client would now approach the High Court with a fresh petition.



