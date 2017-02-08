Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Court turns down bail plea of Mahima Mishra
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Court turns down bail plea of Mahima Mishra
Cuttack: Odisha Court turns down bail plea of  Mahima Mishra in bomb blast case Cuttack .  The Cuttack District and Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra in connection with his alleged involvement in a 2013 bomb blast case registered by the Madhupatna police here.

A lower court here also had earlier rejected Mishra’s bail application in this connection and allowed police to take him on a three-day remand for interrogation. At least two persons had been injured in the bomb blast near Press Square here.

Soon after the rejection of Mishra’s bail plea by the district court, his lawyer Gokulananda Mohapatra informed that his client would now approach the High Court with a fresh petition.

Top Stories
Odisha SEC recommended Govt to conduct a Crime Branch inquiry into Salman Rout murder case Odisha Court turns down bail plea of Mahima Mishra Consul-General of Japan, Kolkata met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net