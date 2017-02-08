Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha SEC recommended Govt to conduct a Crime Branch inquiry into Salman Rout murder case
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday recommended to the State Government to conduct a Crime Branch inquiry into the Salman Rout murder case at Tarabha village in Dhenkanal district.

Basing on a report of the Dhenkanal district Collector, the SEC had sent a recommendation to the Home Department in this regard, said a release of the commission.

“It is alleged that it was a pre-poll violence in which a person was killed. Two political parties have also placed their demands for a proper probe into the incident,” added the release.

It may be noted that the main accused in the case, Byomakesh Biswal, has been arrested, and the Dhenkanal Sadar police, now conducting investigation into the case, have take taken Biswal on a two-day remand from Tuesday.  

