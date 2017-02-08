Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets family members of deceased Salman Rout at Tarabha
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Dhenkanal: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets family members of deceased Salman Rout at Tarabha village in  Dhenkanal district  . 
Meanwhile, BJP activists staged demonstrations in all sub-divisions across the State accusing the Minister of prime conspirator in the murder case.

It should be note that BJP worker Salman Rout (26) was shot at allegedly by OSAP jawan Byomkesh Biswal on February 4 night following which he was admitted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a profusely bleeding condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital later in the night.

Two groups had clashed in the village over putting up of posters for the upcoming panchayat polls in the State. The Dhenkanal Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on Monday allowed the police to take Biswal on a two-day remand against the three-day remand appeal.
