Smart city development not elitist; it's a trigger for inclusive and comprehensive urban development, says Venkaiah Naidu
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
New Delhi: Minister of Urban Development Shri M.Venakaiah Naidu has asserted that smart city development is not elitist and on the other hand it has triggered inclusive and comprehensive urban planning and development addressing the inherited deficit in urban governance. Addressing a Business Conclave at Shri Ram College of Commerce here today, the Minister said that Smart City Mission has brought about a paradigm shift by enabling the mission cities approach the challenges differently rather than doing different things.

            Shri Venkaiah Naidu explained that the Smart City Mission has been so designed to promote inclusive development benefitting all sections of people besides promoting sustainable urban development practices and actions in the context of urban citizens being starved of breathing and living spaces. He said that this mission is a ‘behavioral change’ initiative requiring all stakeholders including elected and executive leadership and citizens to change their attitudes and approaches towards urban planning and execution. Smart leaders and smart citizens are crucial for the success of the mission, he said.

            Asserting that the mission is progressing well, Shri Naidu said that since the announcement of first batch of 20 cities for smart city development  on January 28, 2015, these mission cities have moved quickly towards appointing Project Management Consultants, Special Purpose Vehicles and converting city-wise smart city  plans for awarding project works for implementation. He informed that 114 projects worth Rs.1,582 cr would be completed by June this year and another 186 projects costing Rs.11,749 cr have been awarded for execution and another 210 projects worth Rs.7,336 cr would be awarded soon. By June this year i.e with in two years of the launch of the mission, a total of 510 projects with a total investment of Rs.20,669 cr would take off the ground amounting to about 50% of the total investment proposed, he explained. Stating that awarding and execution of remaining projects would pick up further momentum from now on, Shri Naidu said that the mission is on course and visible impact will be felt soon.

            Referring to the growing spirit of competition among cities and towns to do better than others, Shri  Naidu said that moving away from archaic ways of urban governance, cities are now vying for credit ratings for mobilization of resources through municipal bonds, reflecting on their keenness to think and act differently. He informed that of the 97 smart cities, 89 have initiated this process of which 70 have completed it and 26 of them have already been given credit rating. Eight cities viz., Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Kakinada, Pune, Rajkot and Visakhapatnam have already appointed Transactional Advisors for issuing municipal bonds. Total of 44 cities including 25 AMRUT cities have so far got credit ratings, Shri Naidu informed.

Details of cities and credit ratings:

Smart cities

Credit rating

Amrut cities

Credit rating

Ahmedabad

AA minus

Bharatpur

BBB minus

Bhopal

A minus

Biakner

BBB minus

Bhubaneswar

BBB

Sriganganagar

BBB minus

Indore

A Plus

Hanumangarh (Raj)

BBB minus

Jaipur

A minus

Dholpur

BB plus

Kakinada

BBB

Gangapur city

BB plus

New Delhi Municipal

Council

AA minus

Swai Madhopur

BB plus

Pune

AA plus

Churu

BB

Udaipur

BBB plus

Sujangarh

BB

Visakhapatnam

A

Hindan

BB

Ajmer

BBB plus

Kishangarh

A plus

Kota

BBB plus

Jhunjhunu

A

Nagpur

AB plus

Bhiwadi

A minus

Nashik

AA minus

Alwar

BBB  plus

Navi Mumbai

AA plus

Tonk

BBB

Rourkela

BB plus

Pali

BB plus

Thane

AA minus

Jodhpur

BB

 

 

Bhilwara

BBB plus

 

 

Bundi

BB

 

 

Chittorgarh

BB

 

 

Jhalawar

BB minus

 

 

Baran

BB minus

 

 

Sikar

BB plus

 

 

Beawar

BBB plus




