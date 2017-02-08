10 Digital Traits of Bhubaneswar's Generation Z

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Young India is growing up immersed in advanced technology. The TCS Youth Survey is one of the largest studies in the country that captures the Digital habits of children between the age group of 12-18 years. Generation Z (Gen Z) is defined as the group born after 1995 – the current youth generation. Below are some of the technology-related survey results from Bhubaneswar.





1. Bhubaneswar: City of gamers

A lot of the web content is consumed through a wide range of apps available for various purposes. Gaming apps were found to be the most popular downloads (65%) amongst Bhubaneswar teens, followed by Educational apps (52%) and Instant messaging apps (51%). Entertainment apps (48%) are emerging as the next most popular app choices among the students in the city.





2. Connected on the go

77% of students access internet through 3G/4G connection on their smartphones while 51% of them primarily use internet at home through fixed line/Wi-Fi while. With the increasing need to be connected wherever one is, an interesting trend shows that 20% of the students access internet through Wi-Fi at public places.





3. The responsible generation

Parents and teachers can now relax as 67% of the respondents use internet for completing school assignments. This was followed by instant messaging at 58% and downloading music (57%).





4. Story-telling through photographs

While Facebook (77%) continues to be the most popular, interestingly Instagram was found to be the next favorite social media platform amongst 43% of the teens in Vizag. The increasing preference for Instagram indicates that teens in the city prefer to share their life stories through pictures. Other platforms like Twitter (32%), Google Plus (31%), and Quora (23%) are also gaining popularity. Ahmedabad teens were found to be simultaneously active on multiple social media platforms.





5. Insta-famous

The younger generations now look at different social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. for their idols. 55% Bhubaneswar teens follow sports personalities on social media, closely followed by film stars (53%) and YouTube celebrities (31%) which are quickly gaining popularity amongst youngsters in India.





6. Virtual Friendships

Social media being an important medium for interaction amongst the youth today, there is no surprise in the fact that these sites also play an important role in establishing friendships. 48% of the teenagers in Bhubaneswar have made more than 100 friends through social media sites.













7. This is temporary, we will be back

68% of the teens in Bhubaneswar have deleted or deactivated their social media account at least once either due to parental pressure or because they find it a waste of time.





8. Tech toys gets cooler

While smartphones (25%) and laptops (16%) continue to be the most coveted gadgets for Bhubaneswar’s Gen Z, advanced gadgets like smart watches (11%), gaming consoles (10%) and ebook readers (8%) are quickly gaining popularity amongst the students in the city.





9. Mediums change, hobbies don’t

Continuing their love for sports, technology savvy boys opt for gadgets like smart watches (11%) and gaming (11%). On the other hand, girls in Bhubaneswar haven’t given up on their passion for reading and opt for ebook readers (10%) as their most preferred gadget.





10. Bhubaneswar still prefers Paper money

93% of Bhubaneswar youth shop online. Cash on delivery either using parent’s money (65%) or pocket money (42%) is the most preferred mode of payment.





Mr. Suresh Menon, Vice-President and General Manager, Eastern Region, TCS, says, “It is interesting to note that there has been a gradual shift towards content sharing through photographs. The survey also revealed the inclination of teens in Bhubaneswar towards gaming. TCS has also adopted gamification in hiring processes in the form of hackathons, coding and testing contests. The generation Z of Bhubaneswar is highly connected, socially engaged and digitally influenced. The TCS annual survey of students from across the country gives leaders in different industries glimpses into tech habits of tomorrow’s professionals.”