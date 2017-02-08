Odisha: Street corner meets by BMC for SS-2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: In order to include more and more citizen feedback for the ongoing Swachh Survekshyan – 2017, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation today organised street corner meetings in Sahid Nagar area.

General Manager (Operations) of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Binay Dash addressed the citizens gathered near the Street Corner meeting near BMC-Bhawani Mall on Swachh Survekhyan – 2017. Hundreds of citizens and an artist in the make-up of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, also participated at the event.

Citizen’s feedback is a very important component of Swachh Survekhyan-2017 as the component contributes towards 30 percent of marks. (Six hundred out of total 2,000 marks). Citizens can give their feedback through toll free number and through Swachhata App, downloaded on their Smart phones.

Previously the deadline for submitting feedback was 12th February. Yesterday Govt of India issued fresh notification that the deadline is extended till 28th February.

Today Govt of India in its fresh announcement said that accreditation certificate will be given to the volunteers who are contributing for creating awareness on Swachhata App.

Today BMC Communication Cell conducted three Street Corner meetings to reach variety of citizens in the capital city for spreading the message on SS-2017. Overall 50 Street Corner meetings shall be conducted in various key locations of the State Capital during this month.

Today three Street Corner meetings were held in Sahid Nagar area including the front portion of the BMC-Bhawani Mall.

Swachh Survekshan is a survey that evaluates and ranks cities based on cleanliness and other aspects of urban sanitation. It was created by the Ministry of Urban Development with the objective of fostering healthy competition between cities to improve standards of cleanliness and implement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s objectives.





73 cities were surveyed in 2016 and for the upcoming 2017 edition, which starts on January 4, will cover 500 cities and towns with populations of more than 1 lakh.

The scorecard for the survey is split into three parts—data provided by municipal bodies, data collected through direct observation and independent assessment and direct citizen feedback. A cumulative total of these determine the final rankings.

The distribution of weightage for the 2017 survey is 900 marks for municipal bodies’ data, 500 marks for direct observation and 600 for direct citizen feedback. Last year the marks division was 1000 marks for data provided by municipal bodies and 500 marks each for direct observation and citizen feedback.